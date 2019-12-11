Roger Goodell: Colin Kaepernick chose not to take incredible opportunity

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hadn’t talked publicly since Colin Kaepernick’s failed workout last month. He didn’t seem interested to talk about it Wednesday.

Goodell said the league has “moved on” after Kaepernick “chose not to take” an “incredible opportunity.”

“I haven’t thought about this in a few weeks,” Goodell said. “This was, as I’ve said to you before, about creating an opportunity. Which Colin’s representatives came out in early October [with a list of false narratives about Kaepernick], and we created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And, you know, we’ve moved on.”

The league hastily arranged a workout for Kaepernick at the Falcons’ training facility on Nov. 16. The workout was doomed from the start with sniping between the league and Kaepernick’s representatives.

Kaepernick ended up working out at a high school field an hour from the Falcons’ facility, and only seven teams attended.

The Lions, Chiefs, Jets, Eagles, 49ers, Titans and Washington watched Kaepernick workout. It was the first time he has thrown in front of NFL scouts since he opted out of his contract in March 2017 before the 49ers released him.

Kaepernick has received no offers since.