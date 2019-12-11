Roger Goodell: Colin Kaepernick chose not to take incredible opportunity

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hadn’t talked publicly since Colin Kaepernick’s failed workout last month. He didn’t seem interested to talk about it Wednesday.

Goodell said the league has “moved on” after Kaepernick “chose not to take” an “incredible opportunity.”

“I haven’t thought about this in a few weeks,” Goodell said. “This was, as I’ve said to you before, about creating an opportunity. Which Colin’s representatives came out in early October [with a list of false narratives about Kaepernick], and we created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And, you know, we’ve moved on.”

The league hastily arranged a workout for Kaepernick at the Falcons’ training facility on Nov. 16. The workout was doomed from the start with sniping between the league and Kaepernick’s representatives.

Kaepernick ended up working out at a high school field an hour from the Falcons’ facility, and only seven teams attended.

The Lions, Chiefs, Jets, Eagles, 49ers, Titans and Washington watched Kaepernick workout. It was the first time he has thrown in front of NFL scouts since he opted out of his contract in March 2017 before the 49ers released him.

Kaepernick has received no offers since.

18 responses to “Roger Goodell: Colin Kaepernick chose not to take incredible opportunity

  2. He cares more about his politics than winning games. Colin’s not desperate to play professional football.

  3. Can this guy sound any phonier than he already does? Goodell is like one of those characters in a movie where the CEO is some out of touch windbag that no one believes and laughs behind his back.

  4. Everyone knew that would be your position. You tried to force his hand and back him.l in a corner. To sign a custom made waiver promising to never sue the NFL again. Maybe had the waiver been what every other player receives the outcome would’ve been different. But that wasn’t your intentions. You allegedly worked on this workout all summer only to inform him in November. Both of you could have handled it better. Honest truth

  6. It’s a shame that Roger isn’t questioned by real journalists. It’s like POTUS being interviewed by fox news. Someone needs to question Roger like the do players after a football game when a player makes a mistake that costs a game.

  7. Kaepernick give heavily to charity. Compared to his worth, he is one of the top contributors to charity in the NFL.

    Kaepernick never disrespected the flag. That was Putin’s Puppet trying to split us all along racial line.

    Kneeling is a sign of respect. It’s not like turning one’s back, which many players have done.

  11. Jordan Veasy, who certainly does not have the financial backstop that Kap has was willing to go out there and show the NFL scouts what he could do, without pouting and crying about the legal technicalities of the waiver.

    And now he has a job in the NFL while Kap does not.

    You guys can muddy the waters with the waiver issue, the timing issue, and whatever else you want, but what it really boils down to is that guys who honestly want a shot at making the NFL will take their shot when given the chance. Kap blinked. And lost.

  13. Regardless of how anyone feels about Kap, this was just another ham fisted effort by the NFL to squash that bug and avoid another lawsuit. Kap will never play again and it has nothing to do with his abilities and everything to do with the political landscape.

  17. the nfl’s offer of a workout on a saturday when teams work out players on tuesday, in week 10+ of the season, with the requirement to sign a dubious waiver that differed from the srotandard workout waiver for injury was not, despite

