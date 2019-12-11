Roger Goodell: Investigators “have more work to do” in Antonio Brown case

Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Brown remains frustrated over his wait for a decision from the league regarding a pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation. He’ll likely stay frustrated.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear on Wednesday that a decision isn’t imminent.

“They [have] still not completed the investigation,” Goodell told reporters at the December ownership meeting. “They did, our investigators did [meet with Brown], I did not meet with Antonio. But they have more work to do. They’re following up on that. And I’ll get an update when they have more information.”

The investigation was sparked by a lawsuit filed three months ago today, accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape. The league met with Brown’s accuser fairly quickly; the league met with Brown 27 days ago.

With only three weekends remaining in the regular season, it seems unlikely that he’ll be cleared to play in 2019. If he is, multiple playoff teams could make a run at signing him.

The Personal Conduct Policy imposes no specific deadlines or mandates on the completion of an investigation, which allows the league to take its time and, if so inclined, to drag its feet.