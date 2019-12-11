Roger Goodell unsure how close a new agreement with players’ union is

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today he’s not sure just how close the owners and the players are to reaching a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Goodell said he and the owners spent roughly an hour talking about CBA negotiations at this week’s league meeting, but he isn’t sure how far apart the owners and the players are.

“I don’t know where we’ll be. I know we’ve committed to work hard and try to keep the issues at the table and try to see if we can reach an agreement,” Goodell said.

As PFT has previously reported, the owners are hoping they’ll have a deal done by the start of the league year in March of 2020. If a deal isn’t done by then, the NFL Players Association elections of a new president and new members to its Executive Committee could result in drastically different labor talks with new union leadership. That means the owners hope to have a deal done in about three months. It’s unclear at this point if they will.