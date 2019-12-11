Ryan Tannehill named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

For a guy they insisted was signed to be the backup, Ryan Tannehill has made quite a difference for the Titans.

Tannehill was named AFC offensive player of the week, for his latest strong game in a win over the Raiders.

He was 21-of-27 passing for 391 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.

They’ve won six of the seven games since he took over as their starting quarterback for Marcus Mariota, and his ability to move the ball downfield (9.8 yards per attempt) has made him the perfect complement for Derrick Henry and the running game.