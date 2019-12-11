The Mike McCarthy redemption tour commences

Posted by Mike Florio on December 11, 2019, 10:39 AM EST
After the Packers fired Mike McCarthy during the 2018 season, it was assumed he’d capture one of the various vacancies that were destined to arise after the season ended. He didn’t.

It then was assumed that he’ll get one of the head-coaching vacancies that emerge in early 2020. As the end of the 2019 season approaches — and as teams that expect to have vacancies begin to quietly line up potential replacements — McCarthy’s name has not emerged in connection with any of the current or expected openings.

So it’s time for McCarthy to take matters into his own hands. And he is, launching a media tour aimed at showcasing his efforts to prepare for his next job, if there is a next job.

So will there be one? And if so, when? Last year, the Browns didn’t interview McCarthy, even though the Browns have three former Green Bay executives with positions of influence in the Cleveland front office: John Dorsey, Alonzo Highsmith, and Eliot Wolf.

McCarthy got no other serious sniffs in the last hiring cycle. Out of sight and out of mind (until very recently) for the past year, the question becomes whether he will get any sniffs in this hiring cycle.

He has a Super Bowl win on his resume, which obviously has value. And McCarthy’s record stands at 50 games over .500, at 135-85-2. Still, McCarthy has a reputation for underachieving, given that his quarterbacks were Brett Favre (for two years) and Aaron Rodgers (for the rest), and that from 2012 through 2018 McCarthy never got back to the Super Bowl. By the end, the team wasn’t winning, and the Packers had an unmistakable atmosphere of dysfunction.

Complicating matters for McCarthy is the fact that his replacement, Matt LaFleur, has won 10 of 13 games and currently has the Packers in the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

And so McCarthy is speaking to multiple media outlets. But his words aren’t moving the needle, other than to prompt someone to notice that he’s trying to move the needle as his next shot at getting a head-coaching job approaches.

If that opportunity were definitely coming, McCarthy wouldn’t be talking. He wouldn’t need to. It remains to be seen whether McCarthy’s decision to suddenly re-enter public life will kick-start his effort to become a head coach again.

26 responses to “The Mike McCarthy redemption tour commences

  2. McCarthy was hired the same year as Sean Payton. Both have same # of Super Bowl wins (1), but McCarthy has been to twice as many NFC championship games as Payton–yet somehow he underachieved with Favre/Rodgers yet Payton is an excellent coach with Brees?

    I don’t disagree that McCarthy underachieved (he did), but let’s at least be fair in how we apply that label.

  4. He is leaps and bounds a better Head Coach than at least 1/2 of the current coaches in this league. A change of scenery could do the guy wonders. If anything, he is better than Adam Gase but For McCarthy I wouldnt even come back for the Jets gig.

  6. Guy needed help from 5 different teams just to make the playoffs in 2010, and then played a Jay Cutler-less Bears in the NFC Championship game, and then in his only Superbowl was spotted 14 points from the other team in the first 2 minutes. It was like getting a straight flush on the deal, and people wonder why he never got back.

    This guy will go down as one of the worst coaches with a Superbowl win, easily.

  8. Of course the Browns didn’t interview him BECAUSE they have people who know him. The only team foolish enough to hire Mike McCarthy will be a team with peripheral knowledge from miles away, like the Jaguars or some far away AFC team who’s never actually paid attention to anything that went on with the Packers other than the surface facts of winning a SB and a lot of wins.

    Anyone with even rudamentary knowledge of Mike McCarthy wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole. He runs an outdated system, has poor judgement and rubs everyone around him the wrong way.

  10. Welcome to Cleveland Mike. If you thought Aaron Rodgers was a headache wait until you have to deal with Mayfled.

  11. Maybe you should remind people that soon after being let go from GB in Dec 2018 McCarthy said he plans to take a year away from football. That’s most likely why he didn’t get any “sniffs” from teams and why he wasn’t in front of any NFL cameras all year.

  13. So, what you’re saying is that Green Bay ruined McCarthy’s reputation and career. Like osmosis, right?

  14. Doesn’t matter who your qb is, you’re not getting to or winning a Superbowl with a wet paper bag as your defense.

  15. dragonfly99 says:

    December 11, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Still a good coach. I would put him ahead of some of the current coaches in the league.
    ——————————————————————————

    Some coaches it’s inexplicable why they have HC jobs, like Adam Gase, Pat Shurmer, and maybe Bill O’Brien and Matt Patricia. Those are the only guys who I would consider putting McCarthy over. Before McCarthy got fired, Philly media guy Ray Didinger said he didn’t think McCarthy had the level of focus and attention to detail a HC needs. Didinger convinced himself that he was wrong in his evaluation but he was right-McCarthy is a mouth breather who took over for coaching legend Holmgren and rode Favre and then Rodgers to a medium high level of success, but no more. He’s a poor man’s George Siefert. Really more like an impoverished man’s version of Siefert, who was actually a solid if not great coach.

  16. binkystevens says:
    December 11, 2019 at 10:44 am
    McCarthy was hired the same year as Sean Payton. Both have same # of Super Bowl wins (1), but McCarthy has been to twice as many NFC championship games as Payton–yet somehow he underachieved with Favre/Rodgers yet Payton is an excellent coach with Brees?

    I don’t disagree that McCarthy underachieved (he did), but let’s at least be fair in how we apply that label.
    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    I was very surprised to see that stat – good fact digging. I don’t love McCarthy as a coach overall, but he should get a sniff somewhere. I am sure he is a lot better than what some teams have.

  17. It’s a mistake for a team-in-need not to take a long look at hiring McCarthy. His pedigree and overall record is sound, although one can argue that at least a couple Packer teams he coached, squandered golden opportunities to play in Super Bowls. Whether that was on the players or the coaches can still be argued.

  18. He’s a real good coach! Things just got stale in Green Bay. That plus the fact that Ted Thompson was senile for 3 years and had horrible drafts led to his demise there. I just wish he would have quit before he got fired.

  21. He’s a solid coach when given the talent (heck, MOST coaches look good when they’ve got good talent). He’s no Belichick but winning A super bowl is hard! He did it! But as the talent went away in GB, he couldn’t keep the team afloat for long. My biggest McCarthy gripes are predictable play calling and failing to maintain a strong bond with Rodgers. Side note: Look at Tomlin and realize that his team is potentially a playoff team despite all the reasons they shouldn’t be.

  22. All HC will run into hard years in an extended career. Relationships get old too. I do not recall any of the Packers teams having top 5 in the league defenses to help support a consistently high scoring offense. ??? In cleveland, where our winning % over the last 20 + years is like .150, getting HC with lifetime .600 winning % would be a coup. But, as dysfunctional as Haslam and Dorsey are…….they are likely to keep the current mistake. This is a no brainer in Cleveland…….dont care what any of you think about McCarthys past. A very simple, Black and White, no brainer.

  23. Worthless as a coach. It was always all Favre and all Rogers. I could have had a great record with those guys as QB, he never did deserve the job.

  24. bantry1234 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 10:54 am
    Guy needed help from 5 different teams just to make the playoffs in 2010, and then played a Jay Cutler-less Bears in the NFC Championship game, and then in his only Superbowl was spotted 14 points from the other team in the first 2 minutes. It was like getting a straight flush on the deal, and people wonder why he never got back.

    This guy will go down as one of the worst coaches with a Superbowl win, easily.
    ———————-

    Despite their 10-6 record, most interesting statistic is the 2010 Packers never trailed by more than 7 points in any game…all season. This, combined with most injury-depleted roster in football that year (15 guys on IR at the end). This was a very resilient team.

    Beat the resurgent Michael Vick-led Eagles in Philly, beat the tar out of #1 seed Falcons, and then knocked off Bears in Championship round (Cutler was terrible before getting hurt in that game). Yes, they had a pick-6 in Q1 of SB after Howard Green hit the QB and forced a duck throw, but spotted 14 points by Steelers? Please. Let’s not forget Charles Woodson broke his collarbone in the first half either.

  25. Of course teams should look at him but I am seeing the owners be any more knowledgeable than the fans. If I was the Giants I would be bringing him in and it showed that Cleveland made a huge mistake not considering him last year.

  26. The Browns didn’t interview McCarthy, not because they knew him, but because they felt the way the Browns season ended and the chemistry between Mayfield and Kitchens was turned around after they fired Hue Jackson, and how is that working out??? Kitchens is a horrible coach who even control his team. McCarthy should be getting all kinds of interest because he is a much better coach than at least half that are now coaching in the NFL.

