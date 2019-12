Getty Images

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo did more than kick to earn his latest honor.

Koo was named NFC special teams player of the year for his all-around play in last week’s win over the Panthers.

He scored 16 points in the traditional way, but his biggest play came when he recovered a fumble on a kickoff attempt, hustling downfield to assist in coverage.

Koo was also perfect on four field goals and four extra point attempts, and is 16-of-18 on field goals since joining the Falcons.