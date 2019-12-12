Antonio Brown testifies, again, in Miami apartment lawsuit

Getty Images

When last we heard about the pending lawsuit against Antonio Brown for damage to a Miami apartment, the landlord had complained to the presiding judge regarding Brown’s performance at a deposition. Today, Brown gave another deposition in the case.

PFT has confirmed a report from TMZ that Brown appeared in a Florida courtroom on Thursday for a do-over. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the second deposition occurred before a judge.

That doesn’t happen very often, and it indicates that the judge reviewed the transcript of Brown’s first performance and was sufficiently troubled to insist that Brown give testimony the second time in the presence of a person wearing a black robe.

The landlord argued in court papers filed after the September 24 deposition that Brown was “extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly,” that he showed up 30 minutes late for the deposition, and that Brown refused to “answer the most routine of questions.”

He also allegedly “chanted over and over” during the original questioning, and he was “defiant” and “profane.” He likewise allegedly left the deposition before it was over, applying out of the blue a five-minute countdown before exiting.

Via TMZ, Brown was spotted walking into court wearing a jacket and matching shorts, with a T-shirt under the jacket. That may not have been the best way to set the right tone when the decision to compel Brown to give his deposition testimony in court shows that the judge already is taking a dim view of Brown as a litigant.

Judges often tend to be picky about whether witnesses and parties show respect to the court, one of the lessons learned by Vincent LaGuardia Gambini.