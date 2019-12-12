Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin announced Wednesday that he is leaving school early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the announcement posted to his instagram account, Benjamin said that he had graduated in three years with a bachelor’s degree from the W.P. Carey School of Business and was elected to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

As a sophomore, Benjamin broke the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,642 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter. His 312 yards rushing against Oregon State that season also set a school record for most rushing yards in a single game.

Benjamin followed up his breakout campaign in 2018 with 1,083 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games for Arizona State this season. He has also been a capable receiving option with 77 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns over his two years as a lead back.

Benjamin has been named a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference selection in each of the last two seasons.