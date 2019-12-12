Bills return to Sunday Night Football “a long time coming”

Getty Images

The Bills had not made the playoffs since 1999 when they advanced to the Wild Card round after Sean McDermott’s first season as head coach in 2017.

McDermott has the team on the doorstep of another trip to the postseason and one win in the final three weeks of the season will officially book that trip. Their first chance to get in comes against the Steelers on Sunday night in what will be the Bills’ second time on Sunday Night Football and first since 2007.

By contrast, the Steelers will be making their 33rd appearance and McDermott said it’s been a “long time coming” for the franchise. The return to a marquee spot on the schedule is part of an overall shift that the coach believes has taken place over the last three years.

“We’ve moved that needle drastically since we got here in the entire building,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s been a long time since the organization has been in the position like this at this time of year. We don’t take it lightly.”

It’s been a long time since expectations in Buffalo included regular playoff contention, but sealing the deal in the next few weeks will help reset things for McDermott and the Bills heading into the future.