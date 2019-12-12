Brett Maher works out for Titans as Ryan Succop struggles

Getty Images

The Cowboys moved on from Brett Maher this week, replacing him with Kai Forbath.

Maher worked out for the Titans this week, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports. The Titans so far have chosen not to sign Maher or any other kicker, but they obviously have concerns about Ryan Succop.

Succop, 33, has made only one of five field goal attempts since being activated from injured reserve. He does not appear on the team’s injury report, but he has not looked like himself.

Ryan Santoso handles kickoffs for the team.

Succop tweaked the knee on his kicking leg in the offseason, requiring surgery. He went on injured reserve before the season opener.

The Titans used Cairo Santos and Cody Parkey before activating Succop from injured reserve.