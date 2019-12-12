Cameron Wake has no plans of “giving it up”

Getty Images

Cameron Wake‘s season came to an end when he was placed on injured reserve in late November, but the 37-year-old does not expect that to be the final punctuation mark on his career.

Wake’s injury was not disclosed and the linebacker does not believe it would stand in the way of his return to the field for the 2020 season. He’d like for that return to come with the Titans, who signed him to a three-year contract before this season.

“I don’t have any plans of giving it up,” Wake said, via the team’s website. “As long as there is a mutual desire from myself and the organization obviously as well, I’d look forward [to playing here again]. It is not even a ‘like’ it here — I love it here. . . . I’ve kind of had the appetizer version of what it is. This place checks all the boxes for me. I am blessed to have been given the opportunity and I appreciate every minute of it. And I look forward to whatever the future brings.”

Wake has a $1 million roster bonus due in March and $2.4 million of his base salary will become guaranteed at the same time. If the Titans are going to move on without him, they’ll likely be doing it before that point.