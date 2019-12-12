David Tepper: Cam Newton’s future largely up to how he feels

Getty Images

Cam Newton had foot surgery this week and the quarterback’s future with the Panthers and in the NFL at large are linked to how he recovers from that operation.

That was the message from Panthers owner David Tepper in a conversation with Albert Breer of SI.com. Tepper was asked what role the team’s next head coach will have in determining Newton’s future with the team and said that the quarterback’s health was going to be the biggest factor.

“Cam’s future is going to largely be up to how good he feels,” Tepper said. “That’s first. It’s actually an interesting question to me when there’s a lot of speculation on this because there should be no speculation on Cam one way or the other. If Cam’s healthy, he’s an elite player. So we all hope Cam’s healthy. And people will use an elite player because there just aren’t that many elite players in the league.”

Tepper’s answer doesn’t close any doors to the possibility that another team will be using a healthy Newton come the start of next season, but it does seem to confirm that the team hasn’t ruled anything out at this point in time.