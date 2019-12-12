Derrick Henry: I’ll be ready to go

Getty Images

Derrick Henry has been a force for the Titans since they began turning their season around in the middle of October and he plans to remain one against the Texans this weekend.

Henry has been dealing with a hamstring issue for the last few weeks and seemed to be bothered by it a bit more than usual late in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders, but he didn’t hesitate when asked about his status for the first of two games between the AFC South leaders in the next three weeks.

“On Sunday, I’ll be ready to go,” Henry said.

Henry finished last season with a flourish, which built up expectations for what he’d do this year. He’s already reached career highs across the board and he’s on his hottest streak of the year heading into this weekend, so there will likely be more big things ahead as long as his hamstring continues to hold up.