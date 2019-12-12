DeVante Parker remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is having his best NFL season, but a concussion may keep him from continuing it against the Giants this Sunday.

Parker suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets and head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that he remains in the concussion protocol. Flores added that he expects Parker to be in the protocol through at least the end of the week.

Parker progressed enough to be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is on the field again in a red, no-contact jersey on Thursday. He has 55 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns this season. The yardage and touchdowns represent career highs and he’s three catches away from a new high in that category as well.

Albert Wilson is also in the concussion protocol, so the Dolphins will be hopeful for good news on both fronts before Sunday.