Donte Jackson apologizes for ripping his coaches

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson was frustrated Sunday, but with a few days to cool off, designed to not continue to rip his bosses.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Jackson said Thursday he was “totally out of line” to criticizing coach Perry Fewell for defensive calls that led to touchdowns in last week’s rout in Atlanta.

Jackson said he apologized to coaches, which is the kind of thing you do after you throw them under the bus in the moments after a 40-20 loss.

Jackson said there were “two horrible calls” which the Panthers hadn’t practiced in the week before, and one of them led to a 93-yard touchdown which Jackson was left chasing.

Fewell took the fuel out of the fire the next day, saying he was going to handle it internally and move on.

Considering that was the game immediately after the firing of coach Ron Rivera, any degree of miscommunication is understandable, as well.