Doug Marrone: We’re all fighting for our jobs

Getty Images

The Jaguars are carrying a five-game losing streak into Oakland for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders and this year’s dismal results combined with last year’s 5-11 record have combined to create a lot of speculation about a coaching change.

Head coach Doug Marrone didn’t discuss his fate specifically on Wednesday, but he did say that times like this call for all players and coaches to show something extra to prove that they belong in their positions.

“We’re all fighting for our jobs,” Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “Everybody’s fighting to maintain, to try to stay in the league. Whether it’s players by doing a good job being able to perform so they can keep a job, or whether it be coaches doing a good job with their position group, or whether it be me trying to win football games. It’s a constant evaluation in this league. But I think it even gets more of a microscope when you’re not winning football games.”

The problem for Marrone is that the Jaguars aren’t showing all that much fight. All five losses in their current streak have come by at least 17 points, which hasn’t happened to any NFL team since 1986 and does little to suggest that Marrone’s able to find the right buttons to push with his team.