Drew Lock: Return to Missouri “just another football game”

Arrowhead Stadium can be an intimidating place for visiting players, but Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has some experience in the building.

Lock grew up a short drive from the Chiefs’ home building and attended games there as a young Chiefs fan. He also started and won a game there while at the University of Missouri.

Lock won’t be rooting for the Chiefs this time and he won’t have the support of the crowd outside of some family and friends he hopes will put their usual fandom on hold for the day. While the presence of loved ones and a return home means it’s “going to be different” than his first two starts, Lock said he’s trying to keep it simple.

“I think we’ll all make a little too much of it,” Lock said, via the team’s website. “It’s just another football game. I’ve got to prep like I did the first two weeks and just be ready to go.”

If all works out well for the Broncos, Lock will lead them to their first win over the Chiefs since September 2015. If all works out really well, this will be the first of many wins that Lock racks up as a Broncos quarterback in Kansas City.