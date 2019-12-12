Eagles put Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
The Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver is done for the season.

Alshon Jeffery was officially placed on injured reserve today, ending his season after he suffered a foot injury on Monday night.

The Eagles have suffered a string of injuries at receiver and only had one healthy wide receiver, Greg Ward, by the end of Monday night’s game. Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is already on injured reserve and receiver Nelson Agholor was inactive Monday night with a knee injury. Another receiver, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also left Monday night’s game with an injury, although he’s expected to play this week.

Philadelphia promoted wide receiver Rob Davis from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett, who caught 10 passes for the Jets last season, to the practice squad.

  1. Lol…eagles need to fire their training staff or something. Year in and year out, they have more injuries than any other team. Softest team in the league. Unbelievable

  2. He seems like a nice person in general but he’s become toxic for the Eagles. Hopefully they convince him to rehab away from the team.

  3. Amazing how the Eagles are surviving this season. There needs to be a youth movement at some point with this team. Having one of, if not THE oldest roster in the NFL, will eventually hurt you. They can’t keep signing aging vets to make up for Howie’s inability to draft young quality players.

  4. What exactly is the injury? Some places report it as a foot, are are calling it an Achilles. That’s a major distinction. If it is an Achilles, this is going to be an issue at the start of next season as well

  5. Giants were so inept they made Wentz look good. Eagles O has two great players. One plays TE the other just went on IR. As a Giants fan I do NOT hate the Eagles, Cardinals or Redskins (the original NFC East). I left out one team.

    I do dislike the arrogance of the Cowboys (and fans) who have been irrelevant since forever. Sense of entitlement. I’ll take the boo bird passionate Philly fans every day. Passion is one thing. How can you hate that? Arrogance is annoying. Easy to dislike.

    Here’s hoping for a complete recovery for AJ. I love watching him play. I hate injuries. I want the best on the field. The reason I don’t watch football on Saturdays until the WC round.

