Eagles put Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve

The Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver is done for the season.

Alshon Jeffery was officially placed on injured reserve today, ending his season after he suffered a foot injury on Monday night.

The Eagles have suffered a string of injuries at receiver and only had one healthy wide receiver, Greg Ward, by the end of Monday night’s game. Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is already on injured reserve and receiver Nelson Agholor was inactive Monday night with a knee injury. Another receiver, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also left Monday night’s game with an injury, although he’s expected to play this week.

Philadelphia promoted wide receiver Rob Davis from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett, who caught 10 passes for the Jets last season, to the practice squad.