Eli Manning “likely” to start for Giants on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on December 12, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
The Eli Manning Farewell Tour will continue, for at least another week.

The veteran is “likely” to play on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

In theory, it could be the final home game of Manning’s career, unless the Giants decide to let him finish the season while rookie Daniel Jones recovers from an ankle injury.

The Giants have lost nine games in a row, tying a franchise record. The prospect of Eli playing on Sunday could help get more fans to show up for Sunday’s game, which would result in more food and beverage and other stuff being sold, and far better optics when images of the stands at MetLife Stadium are broacast or photographed.

Manning led the Giants to a 17-3 halftime lead on Monday night against the Eagles. The Giants were unable to sustain their offensive success in the second half, due in large part to the fact that the Eagles’ offense kept Eli and company off the field.

8 responses to “Eli Manning “likely” to start for Giants on Sunday

  1. Does it really matter? We all can hear Shurmur on the side lines ” Stay in your lanes boys” “Play to the whistle” ” Don’t let your emotions get the best of you”…..Good Grief, How is Mr. Boring still on the Giant side lines?

  3. jimnaizeeum says:

    December 12, 2019 at 9:50 am

    He could get back to a 500 regular season record with a win…is that HOF worthy?
    —————————————————————–
    I think that’s why he’s playing. Jones is probably a little less than 100% and they are playing the Dolphins. It’s going to be a good laugh when they lose to the Dolphins.

  4. Eli has missed how many games to injury?

    All those Eli haters are in for a rude awakening. Even if Jones pans out, he’s out after 10 games? How many Peytons or Elis, or Rivers or Favres come along?

    How many teams reach into their Practice Squad for a QB starter?

    Imagine if the Giants had a decent Oline? They over achieved in 07 and 11. 2007 was a good line that was great and 2011 was an average line that was good. Been slow descent into hell since. And yet, here we are Mr Reliable, getting another shot.

    The Giants could have gone 1 QB on the roster for 16 years. Who else can say that?

  7. It will be fun to watch Eli fall down on the ground before he’s even touched (happened twice against the Eagles). How else can you be old and washed up and never miss a start to injury?

  8. jimnaizeeum says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:50 am
    He could get back to a 500 regular season record with a win…is that HOF worthy?
    __________________________________________

    You DO realize that he doesn’t play defense and has been a part of some very lousy teams, don’t you?

    Any two time superbowl winner (and he played Well and was NOT just a manager on a team with a great defense) should be considered for the hall of fame.

