Freddie Kitchens has “no problem” with Rashard Higgins

Getty Images

Browns receiver Rashard Higgins played only one snap Sunday. That came on an onside kick at the end of the team’s victory over the Bengals.

He has played only 20 percent of the offensive snaps this season.

Freddie Kitchens insisted Thursday that Higgins is not in the coach’s doghouse.

“I think you guys are trying to make a big problem with me and Hig,’ Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Hig goes out, does his job and does his work. You have to make a decision. Hig should play some, and we will see where it goes, but there is no problem with me and Hig.”

Kitchens was asked about a report that Higgins declined to go into the Seahawks game on Oct. 13 in the fourth quarter. He said he “did not know” and asked where the report originated.

“I do not hold grudges,” Kitchens said. “That would insinuate that I am holding a grudge on Hig. I just said that I do not have a problem with Hig. I actually love Hig. I love being around him, love him being out there. I tried to get him to come over and eat Thanksgiving dinner with me and he would not do it. He said he had other plans.”

Higgins, who would not talk to the media during open locker room this week, becomes a free agent in the offseason.