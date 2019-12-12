Jamal Adams, Quinnen Williams among the Jets’ inactives

Getty Images

The Jets will not have safety Jamal Adams or defensive lineman Quinnen Williams against the Ravens tonight.

They were among the team’s inactives, leaving them without two of their top defensive players against Lamar Jackson.

The Jets listed both players as doubtful. Adams has an ankle injury and Williams a neck injury.

Receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), cornerback Brian Poole (concussion), running back Bilal Powell (ankle, illness), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) were the team’s other inactives.

The Ravens will have tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and Jackson (quadriceps) as expected.

Baltimore’s inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, receiver Jaleel Scott, offensive lineman Ben Powers, offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley (concussion), inside linebacker Chris Board (concussion), defensive tackle Justin Ellis and cornerback Anthony Averett.