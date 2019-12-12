Jameis Winston throwing, but not footballs

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston didn’t throw in practice Wednesday, as he recovers from right thumb injury.

Thursday, he took a small step, with a much smaller piece of sporting goods equipment.

Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Winston was throwing tennis balls during Bucs practice.

Winston returned to last week’s win over the Colts after sustaining the injury in the first half, and finished up a game in which he threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

If he can’t go, Ryan Griffin could be in line for his first career start, after taking his first career snap last week.