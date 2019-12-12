Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham: He’s not trying to leave

Getty Images

When Odell Beckham‘s arrived in Cleveland this offseason, he was able to team up with his former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry in the Browns receiving corps.

The partnership hasn’t led to the kind of on-field success that the Browns hoped to have this season and the last week has featured plenty of discussion about whether the tandem might be splitting up after this year. Beckham wouldn’t discuss a report that he might be looking to move on after last Sunday’s game, but Landry said he doesn’t believe Beckham is looking for a way out of Cleveland.

“It’s not even about trying to go somewhere else,” Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “For him, he’s a guy that comes to work every day. He’s a guy that’s playing through injuries. All the things you want out of a player. . . . He doesn’t want to leave and he’s not trying to leave.”

Beckham’s previous comments have been vaguer and another round of similar thoughts in the next few weeks won’t do much to quell speculation that another move could be coming in 2020.