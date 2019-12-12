Jets place Ryan Griffin on IR, activate Brent Qvale

Getty Images

The Jets hoped to have Chris Herndon playing a leading role at tight end for them this season, but a four-game suspension and injuries made it a lost year for the 2018 fourth-round pick.

It also opened the door for Ryan Griffin to be the No. 1 tight end on the team and Griffin did something with the opportunity. He caught 34 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns before injuring his ankle last Sunday.

That will turn out to be his final appearance of the 2019 season. The Jets placed Griffin on injured reserve Thursday and activated offensive lineman Brent Qvale from injured reserve ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

Qvale hurt his knee during the summer and went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players.