Jonah Williams will practice with Bengals

The Bengals haven’t had first-round pick Jonah Williams in the lineup at all this season, but they will be getting him back on the practice field.

Williams has been out since suffering a shoulder injury during organized team activities this spring and the team put him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. He remained there into the regular season, but the Bengals announced on Thursday that he’s been cleared to practice with the team.

The Bengals could activate Williams at any point, although it’s unclear at this point if the tackle will be playing in any games. Getting practice time over the next few weeks would get him a chance to get some rust off before heading into 2020 under any circumstances.

Williams was the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft. He was slated to start at left tackle before getting hurt.