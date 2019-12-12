Josh Gordon happy in Seattle, would like to remain with team beyond season

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has only been with in Seattle a little over a month but he can already see it as a place he’d like to make home beyond this season.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. Seattle is amazing,” Gordon said on Wednesday. “Football aside, I’d definitely love to live in a place like this.”

Gordon has only caught six passes for 81 yards in his four games played for Seattle. However, that hasn’t done anything to damper Gordon’s impressions about the team. The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers from the New England Patriots last month. Gordon said at the time he had hoped Seattle was the place he would end up following his release and he’s been excited by the environment he’s found in Seattle.

“It’s just the culture,” Gordon said. “It’s just different, something that I think has felt more like a fit, I guess, to me. It’s pretty natural. It’s pretty smooth. … It’s hard to explain. It’s hard to explain why I like it here.

“I think I’m just fortunate in general to have landed in a place like this with a coach like this. It’s real family like. It’s real close, real tight-knit – a real lively, energetic group. And competitive more than anything. They love the game of football. You can see it. It’s a great feeling to come back to football and enjoy what you do.”

Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that Gordon just hasn’t had the ball come his way enough yet through four games. Seattle had some plays called for him against the Los Angeles Rams that just didn’t come to fruition.

“There were a few calls in that game that he had shots, but the ball didn’t get to him,” Carroll said. “He was there. He ran the right route and we were open. We just didn’t get there because of other issues. We’re counting on him.”

Even with just six catches, he’s made some important ones. Each of his first four catches were third down conversions, including two key conversions late in the team’s road victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Gordon will be an unrestricted free agent after this season but he hopes he can find a way to stay with the team into the future.

“That’s my hope,” Gordon said. “Thinking optimistically, I think that’s every player’s goal, to try and find a place you can call home. In all aspects I think that’s a bonus.”