JuJu Smith-Schuster drops to limited participation Thursday

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he didn’t follow that up with another full session on Thursday.

Smith-Schuster, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury, was downgraded to limited participation as the team continued preparing to face the Bills on Sunday night. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that Smith-Schuster left practice early, but there’s been no word of a setback from the player or team.

Running back James Conner was a full participant for the second day in a row. He’s missed three games with a shoulder injury and would seem to be on a clear path to playing on Sunday night than Smith-Schuster.

Tight end Vance Johnson went from not participating on Wednesday to limited participation Thursday. He’s recovering from a concussion.