Julian Edelman practiced on Thursday

Getty Images

The Patriots had a couple of changes to their injury report on Thursday, including a positive one involving wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman did not take part in practice on Wednesday, but he was back in action as a limited participant in Thursday’s session. Edelman is listed with knee and shoulder injuries.

Edelman has been a frequent presence on the injury report this season without missing any games. He leads the team with 90 catches, 1,010 yards and six touchdowns this season.

There was also a negative development for the Patriots Thursday. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn went from not being on the injury report to being out of practice with an eye problem.

Friday will bring further word on the outlook for Wynn for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but Edelman’s return to the field seems a good sign for his chances of playing.