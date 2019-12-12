Kliff Kingsbury sees a lot of similarities between Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury recruited Baker Mayfield to Texas Tech, where Mayfield played eight games as a true freshman before transferring to Oklahoma. Kingsbury tried to recruit Kyler Murray to Lubbock, but Murray instead went to Texas A&M and then Oklahoma.

So Kingsbury has helped/is helping groom both quarterbacks, who meet for the first time Sunday.

“They’ll be fired up for this one, yeah, there’s no doubt,” Kingsbury said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “They’ll both be ready to rock.”

While different in demeanor, Mayfield and Murray are a lot alike as quarterbacks.

“Yeah, they’re very competitive, obviously, so it starts there,” Kingsbury said. “They’ve both been winners, have been winners their entire life, and they hate to lose at anything. Kyler’s more of an introvert than Baker, but both are effective leaders in their own right.”

In his 13 games as a starter last season, Mayfield threw for 3,524 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In 13 starts this season, Murray has thrown for 3,060 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while running for 448 yards and four touchdowns.