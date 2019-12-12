Lamar Jackson on pace to break Michael Vick’s QB rushing record tonight

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to break the NFL record for rushing yards in a season for a quarterback tonight against the Jets.

Jackson currently has 1,017 rushing yards this season, an average of 78 yards a game. He’s just 23 yards away from breaking Michael Vick’s record of 1,039 rushing yards, set in 2006.

Although the Jets have one of the best run defenses in the NFL, holding Jackson under 23 yards would be a tall order. He’s been held under 40 yards just once this season, and that was in Week One, when the Ravens beat the Dolphins 59-10 and didn’t need Jackson to run.

If he gains ground in the final three games at the same pace as he did in the first 13, Jackson would finish this season with 1,252 rushing yards. That feels like it would be an unbreakable record — except that Jackson himself might break it, several times in the coming years.

11 responses to “Lamar Jackson on pace to break Michael Vick’s QB rushing record tonight

  1. My concern as a fan is that in future years the offense won’t be as prolific and LJ won’t come close to that record again. Not because defenses “figure them out” but rather Roman is gone as a head coach somewhere else. The offense, and LJs success, largely come from Roman’s offense and I fear someone else won’t run it as well.

  2. Cue all the “he’ll be hurt soon” comments.

    Lemme get em all in and save everyone the trouble.

    It’s a high school offense and as soon as teams see it for a second, or maybe third, or fourth time they’ll figure it out and shut him down.

    Running QBs dont last in this league and he’ll be hurt soon enough…his rookie season was just luck that it didnt happen then. Wont last a month this season, ok…maybe two…

    He cant pass…all those TD passes were just gimmicks

    What I miss?

  13xxposeidonxx13 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:37 am
    You can joke all you want
    But they don’t last.

    He’s no different than 1 read Kap. Greg Roman ran the same thing

    Why is Earl already complaining to the refs?

  6. I find it hilarious that fans think the running will get him hurt. The biggest shot he took ALL year was the hit against the Bills. Throwing a beautiful TD pass to Hayden Hurts while standing tall in the pocket. But the haters will always have their blinders on and never give credit where credit is due. Haters gon hate hate hate.

  9. Why do people get offended if people post about Jackson getting hurt? I think the kid is great. It is fun to watch. That said, I wonder how long he will be able to do it. He is getting hit a lot more than a pocket quarterback. They guys hitting him are big and fast. The more hits he takes, the slower he will get. Not being quite as fast will result in more hits. All that considered, playing quarterback like Lamar does isn’t going to result in a 15 or 20 year career at the position. Let’s be realistic about it. He plays like he does for a few more years and then he will have to pass from the pocket. He can absolutely do that. So, don’t be offended if someone says he style of play will shorten his time in that system.

  10. He will either develop into a standard QB or his career will be short. Some running QBs have been lucky and had a long career but everyone of them had to either slow or stop the running.

    You can joke all you want
    But they don’t last.

    He’s no different than 1 read Kap. Greg Roman ran the same thing

    Why is Earl already complaining to the refs?

    Plenty of mobile QBs had long fruitful careers in the NFL.
    Cunningham
    Vick
    Young
    McNair
    Several playing now that have sustained and are successful with a mobile style.
    Newton
    Wilson
    Mahomes

    Kap would probably still be playing if he hadnt decided to put his political views before football.

    Earl talks a lot. Who cares?

