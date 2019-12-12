Lamar Jackson sets NFL single-season QB rushing record on first drive

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson needed 23 yards to break Michael Vick’s NFL record for rushing yards in a season for a quarterback. The Ravens quarterback ran for 27 on the team’s first possession.

Jackson now has 1,044 rushing yards, topping the 1,039 that Vick had in 2006.

The Ravens, though, probably would rather Jackson didn’t take the hit he took on the record-setting carry. Jackson lowered his shoulder as Neville Hewitt hit him.

The 5-yard gain to the Jets 6 set up Melvin Ingram‘s touchdown run on the next play.

The Ravens lead 7-0 after the Jets went three-and-out following the opening kickoff.

Jackson, the MVP favorite, went 3-for-3 for 41 yards, completing a 19-yard pass to Hayden Hurst, 15-yard pass to Willie Snead and a 7-yard pass to Mark Andrews.