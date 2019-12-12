Lamar Jackson tosses five TDs as Ravens romp to 42-21 win over Jets

Getty Images

For the third time this season, Lamar Jackson tossed five touchdown passes in leading the Baltimore Ravens to victory.

And he set a league rushing record in the process as well.

Jackson’s five touchdowns were all to different receivers as Baltimore outclassed the New York Jets in a 42-21 blowout win on Thursday night to improve to 12-2 on the year. The win also clinched the AFC North crown for the Ravens.

Jackson finished the night completing 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and a passer rating of 134.4. Jackson also rushed for 86 yards on eight carries as he blew by Michael Vick for the most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback in league history. The previous record was 1,039 in 2006.

Jackson becomes just the sixth quarterback to have at least three games in the same season with at least five touchdowns passes in a game, per Pro Football Reference. Three of the previous five won the league MVP award that season with Peyton Manning in 2004, Tom Brady in 2007 and Cam Newton in 2015 earning the award. Daunte Culpepper was beaten out by Manning in 2004 and Drew Brees was beaten out by Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Mark Ingram was the recipient of one of Jackson’s touchdown throws and scored a rushing touchdown as well as part of 76 yards on 13 carries for the Ravens. Miles Boykin, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown and Seth Roberts also caught touchdowns from Jackson, who was able to take a seat on the bench in the fourth quarter as Robert Griffin III finished the game.

The Ravens scored on each of their first three possessions of the night.. Ingram’s 6-yard touchdown run was followed by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Boykin as Baltimore built the early 14-0 lead. Jamison Crowder would score on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to get the Jets on the board, but the Ravens would answer immediately as Jackson connected with Andrews for a 1-yard touchdown in grabbing a 21-7 advantage.

A 24-yard touchdown pass to Brown and a 33-yard pass to Roberts in the third quarter pushed the game well out of reach.

Tarell Basham blocked a punt that was recovered by B.J. Bello for a touchdown by the Jets to close the gap to 35-13 after a missed extra point. Ingram than added the 10-yard receiving touchdown from Jackson to cap the probable MVP’s evening.

Darnold would connect with Crowder for a second time from 18 yards out to set the 42-21 final after a successful two-point try.

Darnold completed 18 of 32 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Crowder finished with six catches for 90 yards and two scores.