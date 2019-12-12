Lamar Jackson tosses five TDs as Ravens romp to 42-21 win over Jets

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 12, 2019, 11:27 PM EST
For the third time this season, Lamar Jackson tossed five touchdown passes in leading the Baltimore Ravens to victory.

And he set a league rushing record in the process as well.

Jackson’s five touchdowns were all to different receivers as Baltimore outclassed the New York Jets in a 42-21 blowout win on Thursday night to improve to 12-2 on the year. The win also clinched the AFC North crown for the Ravens.

Jackson finished the night completing 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and a passer rating of 134.4. Jackson also rushed for 86 yards on eight carries as he blew by Michael Vick for the most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback in league history. The previous record was 1,039 in 2006.

Jackson becomes just the sixth quarterback to have at least three games in the same season with at least five touchdowns passes in a game, per Pro Football Reference. Three of the previous five won the league MVP award that season with Peyton Manning in 2004, Tom Brady in 2007 and Cam Newton in 2015 earning the award. Daunte Culpepper was beaten out by Manning in 2004 and Drew Brees was beaten out by Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Mark Ingram was the recipient of one of Jackson’s touchdown throws and scored a rushing touchdown as well as part of 76 yards on 13 carries for the Ravens. Miles Boykin, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown and Seth Roberts also caught touchdowns from Jackson, who was able to take a seat on the bench in the fourth quarter as Robert Griffin III finished the game.

The Ravens scored on each of their first three possessions of the night.. Ingram’s 6-yard touchdown run was followed by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Boykin as Baltimore built the early 14-0 lead. Jamison Crowder would score on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to get the Jets on the board, but the Ravens would answer immediately as Jackson connected with Andrews for a 1-yard touchdown in grabbing a 21-7 advantage.

A 24-yard touchdown pass to Brown and a 33-yard pass to Roberts in the third quarter pushed the game well out of reach.

Tarell Basham blocked a punt that was recovered by B.J. Bello for a touchdown by the Jets to close the gap to 35-13 after a missed extra point. Ingram than added the 10-yard receiving touchdown from Jackson to cap the probable MVP’s evening.

Darnold would connect with Crowder for a second time from 18 yards out to set the 42-21 final after a successful two-point try.

Darnold completed 18 of 32 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Crowder finished with six catches for 90 yards and two scores.

18 responses to “Lamar Jackson tosses five TDs as Ravens romp to 42-21 win over Jets

  3. Yeah, Lamar is definitely hurt and gonna be all downhill from here….

    Gotta clean up the special teams. Harbs has to be ticked off about it, but if you win by 21 despite their team starting at their own 35+ every time, thats a good, but lucky, day. Expect him to address it and expect to crush the Browns after 10 days rest.

  4. Jackson is crazy good his running ability sets everything up for him. They better win it this year because he will be hurt soon. And I guess this is karma for the jets winning last week with that call. The refs sucked big time tonight what else is new. Missed pi on Robby and how was that not a fumble off of Levine that’s 14 points right their. Terrible terrible. Considering how banged up the jets are I thought the offense did good considering all the injuries we have. Good luck Baltimore I’m rooting for you

  7. Lamar Jackson lead the NFL in TD passes 33 and is top 10 in rushing 1100+ he keeps proving he can throw the ball and throw it well but people wanna doubt that and his toughness…….(But he can’t throw from the pocket) than why does he lead the NFL in pocket TD passes y’all the same people that believe in the flat earth theory

  9. If he doesn’t overthrow Andrew’s this is even more lopsided, as the blocked punt came on the very next play. The biggest stat that should tell you how dominant and how worthy of an MVP Jackson is would be the number of snaps his backup QB gets in blowout victories. I’m guessing RG3 has gotten more snaps than any of the other MVP candidates’ backups. Just an overwhelming juggernaut of an offense.

  12. This has to be one of the most efficient passing seasons of all time. People act like it’s a sign of weakness that his total yardage is so low, but come on. You don’t need to throw it 40 times a game if you can go 15 for 23 for 5 touchdowns.
    He was leading the league BEFORE tossing 5 more tonight. People better hope he DOESN’T stop running if he keeps passing like this.

  13. He is passing like this because he runs so well. When you take away him running he won’t be this good. One day one game someone will hit him hard enough and he will become hesitant and when that day happens the nfl will have him figured out. Your are not a thrower when you have over 1200 yards rushing as a quarterback. He has more rushing yards than Alvin kamara if I heard that correctly.

  15. But in reality it don’t matter what people say or what I say the kid is amazing and ravens are the team to beat and I hope you blow away the pats

  17. He got hit more Lamar or Darnold. Lamar took one bad hit on the play when he broke Vick’s record. Otherwise he avoided contact nearly the entire night. Darnold was getting battered by the Ravens defense all night

  18. This is a knock on the nfl’s gm’s and scouting personnel being wrong about players. Sooo Jackson was the 5th qb taken in the draft, and the Jets actually even traded up one spot to get Darnold. 31 teams said no thanks and passed up on drafting this year’s mvp. Credit to the Ravens organization for drafting Flacco, and then year’s later taking Jackson. Some teams seem to know how to get it right.

