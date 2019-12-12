Lamar Jackson tosses five TDs as Ravens romp to 42-21 win over Jets

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 12, 2019, 11:27 PM EST
For the third time this season, Lamar Jackson tossed five touchdown passes in leading the Baltimore Ravens to victory.

And he set a league rushing record in the process as well.

Jackson’s five touchdowns were all to different receivers as Baltimore outclassed the New York Jets in a 42-21 blowout win on Thursday night to improve to 12-2 on the year. The win also clinched the AFC North crown for the Ravens.

Jackson finished the night completing 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and a passer rating of 134.4. Jackson also rushed for 86 yards on eight carries as he blew by Michael Vick for the most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback in league history. The previous record was 1,039 in 2006.

Jackson becomes just the sixth quarterback to have at least three games in the same season with at least five touchdowns passes in a game, per Pro Football Reference. Three of the previous five won the league MVP award that season with Peyton Manning in 2004, Tom Brady in 2007 and Cam Newton in 2015 earning the award. Daunte Culpepper was beaten out by Manning in 2004 and Drew Brees was beaten out by Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Mark Ingram was the recipient of one of Jackson’s touchdown throws and scored a rushing touchdown as well as part of 76 yards on 13 carries for the Ravens. Miles Boykin, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown and Seth Roberts also caught touchdowns from Jackson, who was able to take a seat on the bench in the fourth quarter as Robert Griffin III finished the game.

The Ravens scored on each of their first three possessions of the night.. Ingram’s 6-yard touchdown run was followed by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Boykin as Baltimore built the early 14-0 lead. Jamison Crowder would score on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to get the Jets on the board, but the Ravens would answer immediately as Jackson connected with Andrews for a 1-yard touchdown in grabbing a 21-7 advantage.

A 24-yard touchdown pass to Brown and a 33-yard pass to Roberts in the third quarter pushed the game well out of reach.

Tarell Basham blocked a punt that was recovered by B.J. Bello for a touchdown by the Jets to close the gap to 35-13 after a missed extra point. Ingram than added the 10-yard receiving touchdown from Jackson to cap the probable MVP’s evening.

Darnold would connect with Crowder for a second time from 18 yards out to set the 42-21 final after a successful two-point try.

Darnold completed 18 of 32 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Crowder finished with six catches for 90 yards and two scores.

61 responses to “Lamar Jackson tosses five TDs as Ravens romp to 42-21 win over Jets

  3. Yeah, Lamar is definitely hurt and gonna be all downhill from here….

    Gotta clean up the special teams. Harbs has to be ticked off about it, but if you win by 21 despite their team starting at their own 35+ every time, thats a good, but lucky, day. Expect him to address it and expect to crush the Browns after 10 days rest.

  4. Jackson is crazy good his running ability sets everything up for him. They better win it this year because he will be hurt soon. And I guess this is karma for the jets winning last week with that call. The refs sucked big time tonight what else is new. Missed pi on Robby and how was that not a fumble off of Levine that’s 14 points right their. Terrible terrible. Considering how banged up the jets are I thought the offense did good considering all the injuries we have. Good luck Baltimore I’m rooting for you

  7. Lamar Jackson lead the NFL in TD passes 33 and is top 10 in rushing 1100+ he keeps proving he can throw the ball and throw it well but people wanna doubt that and his toughness…….(But he can’t throw from the pocket) than why does he lead the NFL in pocket TD passes y’all the same people that believe in the flat earth theory

  9. If he doesn’t overthrow Andrew’s this is even more lopsided, as the blocked punt came on the very next play. The biggest stat that should tell you how dominant and how worthy of an MVP Jackson is would be the number of snaps his backup QB gets in blowout victories. I’m guessing RG3 has gotten more snaps than any of the other MVP candidates’ backups. Just an overwhelming juggernaut of an offense.

  12. This has to be one of the most efficient passing seasons of all time. People act like it’s a sign of weakness that his total yardage is so low, but come on. You don’t need to throw it 40 times a game if you can go 15 for 23 for 5 touchdowns.
    He was leading the league BEFORE tossing 5 more tonight. People better hope he DOESN’T stop running if he keeps passing like this.

  13. He is passing like this because he runs so well. When you take away him running he won’t be this good. One day one game someone will hit him hard enough and he will become hesitant and when that day happens the nfl will have him figured out. Your are not a thrower when you have over 1200 yards rushing as a quarterback. He has more rushing yards than Alvin kamara if I heard that correctly.

  15. But in reality it don’t matter what people say or what I say the kid is amazing and ravens are the team to beat and I hope you blow away the pats

  17. He got hit more Lamar or Darnold. Lamar took one bad hit on the play when he broke Vick’s record. Otherwise he avoided contact nearly the entire night. Darnold was getting battered by the Ravens defense all night

  18. This is a knock on the nfl’s gm’s and scouting personnel being wrong about players. Sooo Jackson was the 5th qb taken in the draft, and the Jets actually even traded up one spot to get Darnold. 31 teams said no thanks and passed up on drafting this year’s mvp. Credit to the Ravens organization for drafting Flacco, and then year’s later taking Jackson. Some teams seem to know how to get it right.

  19. You guys haven’t figured it out yet. It’s actually safer to run than sit in the pocket. QBs ran, scrambled and didn’t slide in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s.
    A couple QBs got hurt in the 2000s in the same season and some genius came up with the slide. Funny thing is, now, so many QBs slide on 2nd down just few feet from the 1st down marker. And then they don’t even make it on 3rd down. You see it all the time. Thank you Lamar and Young/Elway before him for being a real football player.

  21. Arizona’s GM (who has misevaluated far more than He’s had success) traded multiple picks and moved up to get Josh Rosen. Who is now the backup for a tanking team. Lamar Jackson was taken 22 picks later. Some GMs earn their money, some haven’t a clue what they’re doing (Keim)

  22. When you’re down 21-7 just before the half, and you have a chance to kick a field goal knowing you’ll be getting the ball to start the second half you take the points. Gase should be fired right now he’s terrible

  25. All these clowns still hating in Lamar because they are jealous. He’s not gonna get hurt..he will be fine. Just enjoy the show. He is a dual threat who can run and throw.

  26. 6burgh says:
    December 12, 2019 at 11:39 pm
    Lamar should challenge Tom Brady to try tossing 5 touchdowns in a game this season
    ———-
    He just might in the AFC Championship

  28. I hope Wilson wins the MVP becaus ethat means Wilson has thrown for 40tds in the last few games and Seattle has won them all. That is the only way I see Lamar losing…heck even then Lamar might score 40TDS also.

    Happy for Earl.

  29. windowthrow says:
    December 12, 2019 at 11:55 pm
    Lamar Jackson has literally sat out a game and a half because he blew opponents out the water!

    Well, his defense had to help otherwise it would have been a shootout.

  30. 31 teams didn’t “pass up on” Lamar. Seahawks, Packers, Patriots and a lot of others would have taken him later but why would they want to spend a high draft pick on a position of strength? Don’t be daft.

    Anyway I love Russ Wilson but the 2019 MVP is Lamar’s or the whole thing is meaningless.

  32. Jackson is not a qb, he’s a singe wing tailback and God bless him.Not a Ravens fan but enjoying the hell out of watching him and the Ravens old time offense.

  33. They beat bad teams by large margins and good teams by comfortable margins. I’m holding out hope the Patriots improve and get past them, but it looks like your SB champ is Baltimore. They are just really really good this year. Hats off to the organization for going all in on Jackson and building everything around what he can do.

  34. So much fun to watch him.

    I think the AFC championship game is going to between the Ravens and Chiefs. Last year’s superhero Mahomes vs this year’s Jackson. Should be a really fun game to watch!

  35. This team is almost unstoppable with Jackson at the helm.
    But I will say, whenever they have put in RG3 that offense has done NOTHING but go 3 and out.
    If Jackson gets hurt, this is just a team with a good defense that is quite beatable.

  36. Ironic rglll is his backup his career will be identical to his,when he can’t be a running back anymore and has to be a qb then we will see if he’s still mvp besides it ain’t all him that team is coached as good as any team in the league Lamar gets the credit

  37. It’s not to take away from what Lamar is doing but you can’t really believe the Jets should of taken Lamar because that would include placing faith in Todd Bowles and Adam Gase to build a system around Lamar like Greg Roman. That being said, Darnold played better than any of the other 2018 QB’s facing the Ravens with a WR elevated from the practice squad and their third string tight end out there. He’s got a lot of talent and I hope the Jets build an OL around him and give him a WR1 in this draft because if you put him in Cleveland or even Buffalo we would be talking about him along side Lamar as the best from 2018.

  38. Defense played soft but considering they played in buffalo 3 days earlier they get a break. Ravens special teams might lose the label special if they don’t get their act together

  40. “sphinctersayshuh says:
    December 13, 2019 at 12:12 am
    Flash in the pan.”

    No…more like a ‘MAJOR pain in your team’s (and the rest of the NFL teams) arse’ for the next DECADE or so!!!

  41. I’m not a Ravens fan (don’t have anything against them either) but I hope like hell this guy stays healthy. He has shattered everyone’s expectations so far this year, is the run away favorite for the MVP and just imagine the next 10 years of football with guys like him, Watson and Mahomes.

  42. patsifurnotcheetinurnottryin says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:42 am
    Ironic rglll is his backup his career will be identical to his,when he can’t be a running back anymore and has to be a qb then we will see if he’s still mvp besides it ain’t all him that team is coached as good as any team in the league Lamar gets the credit

    _____________________

    He threw 5 touchdowns to 5 different receivers against a really good defense….

  43. After years of Flacco post super bowl era mediocrity, this is way more than we ever expected. Im enjoying it for all long as it lasts.

  45. All of you that aren’t Ravens fans, why do you care if he gets hurt? Why so salty? Because your team sucks? Because you’re just bitter? I don’t get it.

    Nobody plays this game for 3-5 years down the road. They play for right now. It’s a day to day, week to week league. Nobody’s anticipating next year. Sit back and enjoy the show……

  46. He is either going to go down as one of the best QB’s to ever play the game, or one of the biggest busts ever. He has set the tone so high this year, that it almost seems impossible to match it going forward. The dude is a beast, and not only a very good QB, but better than a lot of teams RB’s when running the ball. Definitely fun to watch him play.

  48. Lamar Jackson is 17th (!!) in passing yards despite playing at least one more game than every other QB. That’s the bottom half of the league. And he is first in passing TDs. You know why? Because he only throws short passes to wide open receivers. Overrated.

  49. Jackson can’t win for trying with the comments around here. If he runs – he can’t throw. If he throws 5 TD’s – he cant sustain this. All this guy does is win, and does whatever needs to be done to win. I am not a fan of Baltimore, but I would kill to have this kid running my team right now. I think it’s mostly jealousy from these negative comments. Also- for people who say they have “seen this type of QB before” I wouldn’t put RG III in the same class as this kid for throwing the ball, he is light years ahead. I think he is more like a Mike Vick who until he got suspended/jailed, was a pretty damn good QB, 4 pro-bowls. Enjoy his play, instead of criticizing – your missing a pretty good show.

  50. I appreciate the Pats fans respect of Lamar, but please don’t think for a minute you all are making it to the AFC Championship game. You are one and done in the playoffs. Dynasty is over.

  51. lennylyles says:
    December 12, 2019 at 11:56 pm
    He got hit more Lamar or Darnold. Lamar took one bad hit on the play when he broke Vick’s record. Otherwise he avoided contact nearly the entire night. Darnold was getting battered by the Ravens defense all night
    ———————–
    This right here is absolutely correct! People that want to bash Jackson keep saying he will get hurt. QBs take more punishment in the pocket than they typically do when running. As you noted, he did take a decent hit on the one run, but otherwise he is very good at eluding big hits. And, he is very good at avoiding the rush, and not taking some big hit there. I would argue the worst QB injuries happen in the pocket than out of the pocket. Could he get hurt on a run? Sure, but he may actually be less likely to be injured than many other QBs.

  52. Comment or above the jets did not receive the kick after the half. And you do t kick field goals down 3 scores when your In the red zone especially with a kicker who missed a extra point and field goal. Darnold is the real deal and I came away knowing even though I already knew that we have something special with our 22 year old

  53. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 13, 2019 at 8:36 am

    He is either going to go down as one of the best QB’s to ever play the game, or one of the biggest busts ever. He has set the tone so high this year, that it almost seems impossible to match it going forward. The dude is a beast, and not only a very good QB, but better than a lot of teams RB’s when running the ball. Definitely fun to watch him play.
    ————-
    I have the same general opinion. The Ravens have done well to build a successful system around Lamar’s style of play. The interesting aspect will be to see if he will regress after an MVP caliber year. Also, will opponents figure out a way to stop him or will the Ravens revamp (or need to) the offense to keep defenses on their toes. A lot of folks counted Lamar out in the offseason including myself but he has proved to be extremely efficient. I don’t think Lamar’s success is sustainable without major injury. We will all have to wait to see how the team carry’s on when this happens. RG3’s style is similar but he just isn’t very effective.

  55. “Lamar Jackson is 17th (!!) in passing yards despite playing at least one more game than every other QB. That’s the bottom half of the league. And he is first in passing TDs. You know why? Because he only throws short passes to wide open receivers. Overrated.”

    Lots of…questionable thoughts here.

    First – your statement about total yards is like saying a pitcher threw a 9 inning shutout complete game, but since he only threw 80 pitches instead of 120, it’s not as good. Dude, it’s efficient, which every other QB wishes they could do.

    Second – Tell me on Tuesday how many QB’s have multiple TD passes of more than 20 yards to different receivers this weekend. Thx.

  56. Just put him in the pro bowl as he is an all pro.he is also the MVP of the league this year.with the year he is having they would be wise to offer him a new conract where the numbers are far sweeter than the one he is working on now.the man is all world making Rodgers,Brady,Breeze look simple good and not great.

  57. red says:

    December 12, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    This must be like the 6th game of the year where Jackson is on the bench in the 3rd quarter.
    —————————————————————————
    He stayed in the game into the 4th quarter which in my opinion was a stupid risk on the part of Harbaugh. I can’t imagine the headlines if he got hurt on a designed run up 35-7 at the end of the third quarter. If RGIII isn’t a competent backup, get a better one.

  58. Rdog says:
    December 13, 2019 at 8:44 am
    Lamar Jackson is 17th (!!) in passing yards despite playing at least one more game than every other QB. That’s the bottom half of the league. And he is first in passing TDs. You know why? Because he only throws short passes to wide open receivers. Overrated.

    I’m going to guess you only look at stat lines and have not actually watched Ravens games? Lamar has actually sat out the equivalent of about 6-7 quarters of football because of sitting in the 4th. Also, total passing yards don’t mean squat. Stafford threw for 4-5,000 yards a season and continued to lose. I really wish some people understood real football, not fantasy.

  60. Forget the backs, just go after Lamar. I have no idea why the D-ends still collapse on the backs. If Lamar has the ball, hit him. If Lamar is acting like he has the ball, hit him.

    But the only team who ever did that to Kaepernick was…. Baltimore.

  61. camstinks says:
    When you’re down 21-7 just before the half, and you have a chance to kick a field goal knowing you’ll be getting the ball to start the second half you take the points. Gase should be fired right now he’s terrible
    ————-
    The Ravens received the ball to start the 2nd half. When you play the Ravens, you have to be aggressive from the first play. But I agree, 21-10 at the half would have been a lift for the Jets, but the end result would have been the same.

