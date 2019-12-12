Larry Fitzgerald not giving much thought to possible last home game

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is planning a pitch to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on returning for a 17th season in Arizona, but recent history says that Fitzgerald won’t be saying anything until his 16th season is in the books.

Three games remain in the season and the final home game comes when the Cardinals host the Browns this Sunday. That meant Fitzgerald was asked if he’s thought about the possibility that this will be the final time he takes the field in Arizona.

“It could be. You never know. You never know,” Fitzgerald said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “I don’t give it much thought. I’ve told you before, I stay in the moment, man. The career will end. When it ends, it end.”

Fitzgerald opened the season with 13 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in the first two games of the season. He’s posted 51 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns since that point, but Kingsbury’s comments this week suggest a drop in production hasn’t pushed the Cardinals to move on without the longtime face of the franchise.