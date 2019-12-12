Lions abandon practice for walk-through, amid injuries

Getty Images

Wednesday is a customary practice day in the NFL, but the Lions were too beat up to put in a full day’s work.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team swapped out their usual practice plan for a walk-through, as a way to “maximize rep count.”

And since it wasn’t a real practice, the injury report was just an estimate, with seven players liked as non-participants.

That group included starting offensive lineman Rick Wagner and Joe Dahl, along with quarterback Matthew Stafford, still out with his back injury and set to miss his sixth straight game.

Also not practicing in the non-practice were Jarrad Davis, A'Shawn Robinson, Da'shawn Hand, and J.D. McKissic. They also listed four other players as limited.

In a they’ll-never-admit-it-but-perhaps-contributing-factor, the Lions are also 3-9-1, and were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.