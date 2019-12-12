Lions put Da’Shawn Hand on IR, promote Travis Fulgham

Getty Images

The Lions placed wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve earlier this week and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand joined him on the list on Thursday.

Hand has been out of action recently because of an ankle injury. He also dealt with an elbow injury earlier in the season and appeared in just three of the team’s 13 games this season.

Hand had six tackles and one tackle for loss in those appearances. The 2018 fourth-round pick had 27 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles during his rookie season, which will be used as reason to hope that he can return to health and productivity come 2020.

The Lions promoted wide receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad to fill Hand’s spot on the roster and help fill in for Jones at wideout. He spent time on the active roster earlier this season, but did not appear in any games.