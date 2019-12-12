Mark Andrews’ eighth touchdown of season sets team record for a tight end

Getty Images

Mark Andrews thought he had a 1-yard score for an eighth touchdown catch of the season, a team record for a tight end, with 10:53 remaining until halftime.

Lamar Jackson already was on the sideline with a jacket on when officials dropped a flag on extra tackle Parker Ehinger for not reporting as eligible. The Ravens disputed the penalty but to no avail. It wiped out Andrews’ score.

Two plays later, Jackson found Andrews again for a 1-yard score.

Andrews’ touchdown with 9:43 remaining broke Dennis Pitta and Todd Heap’s record for most touchdowns by a Ravens tight end in a single season. Melvin Ingram had a successful run to the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

The Ravens lead 21-7.