Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill declares for draft

Getty Images

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill will skip his senior season, having announced he will enter the NFL Draft.

Hill intends to finish his college career by playing in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 30.

Hill leads the SEC in rushing yards with 1,347, which ranks 13th nationally. He also has scored 11 touchdowns from scrimmage this season.

In three seasons, Hill has 430 carries for 2,474 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 43 catches for 388 yards and five touchdowns.