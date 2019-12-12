NFL approves Raiders’ request to exceed debt limit

Getty Images

As the Raiders to play their last game ever in Oakland, they’ve received permission as to an important aspect of their relocation.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, NFL owners approved on Wednesday a waiver of the league’s $350 million debt limit for the Raiders.

The Raiders, per Fischer, intend to borrow in order to pay the $378 million relocation fee arising from their move.

The Raiders reportedly have exceeded certain revenue-generation benchmarks for their new stadium in Las Vegas, which made it easier for owner Mark Davis to secure the requested permission.