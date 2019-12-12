Patrick Mahomes bruised hand doing better: “Definitely was a little scary”

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice with the team on Wednesday despite a bruised throwing hand that affected him throughout last Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.

X-rays showed that Mahomes hadn’t broken any bones in his hand when he injured it early against the Patriots last week. Nevertheless, it took until Wednesday for Mahomes to sufficiently be able to throw a ball again.

“Today was the first day I was really able to get a grip on [the ball],” Mahomes said Wednesday, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I was able to kind of flick it around yesterday, but today was the first day I was able to really grip the ball, throw it and drive it down the field a little bit.

“It’s doing better. A lot of the swelling went down these last two days, so I was able to throw the football around today. … Definitely was a little scary after the game when it was a little bit bruised and the swelling and stuff like that. We’ve done more and more treatment since the swelling went away, so I was able to throw the football and everything.”

Mahomes’ second season as a starter for the Chiefs has been far more painful than his first A dislocated knee sidelined Mahomes for a pair of starts at the end of October. While the bruised hand won’t keep Mahomes from playing this week against the Denver Broncos, it is another painful hurdle for Mahomes to overcome this year.

The last time the Chiefs played Denver, Mahomes only had to throw 11 passes in a 30-6 victory so his hand may not be in for a heavy workload this weekend anyway.