Raiders say farewell to Oakland on Sunday

Getty Images

Few venues in football are as iconic as the Black Hole in Oakland, home to some of the NFL’s most fanatical fans. But those fans in Oakland will no longer have a team after Sunday.

The Raiders host the Jaguars on Sunday in their last game ever in Oakland, before they make the move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. For Oakland fans, the Raiders leaving is a significant loss, while for the team it’s bittersweet: No one can deny that Las Vegas will be a more lucrative home for the Raiders, but something is being lost when they leave their longtime home of the Coliseum.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Sunday’s game will mean a lot to him.

“Obviously it’s weird, sad. I know some of the Raider faithful, they’ll probably be a little sad. It’s the last time, right?’’ Carr said, via USA Today. “But it’s out of our control. It is what it is. I’m juiced. I’m going to be amped up, so I’ll have to calm down so I don’t throw it out of bounds to the 20th row. Hopefully we win the game and I can give somebody the ball. That’d be fun.’’

Although the Raiders have struggled at times to fill the Coliseum, a full house is expected on Sunday, and ticket prices on the secondary market range from $140 to $500. The Raiders and Jaguars are not good teams, but this is a very big game in Oakland.