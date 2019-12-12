Raiders say farewell to Oakland on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
Few venues in football are as iconic as the Black Hole in Oakland, home to some of the NFL’s most fanatical fans. But those fans in Oakland will no longer have a team after Sunday.

The Raiders host the Jaguars on Sunday in their last game ever in Oakland, before they make the move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. For Oakland fans, the Raiders leaving is a significant loss, while for the team it’s bittersweet: No one can deny that Las Vegas will be a more lucrative home for the Raiders, but something is being lost when they leave their longtime home of the Coliseum.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Sunday’s game will mean a lot to him.

“Obviously it’s weird, sad. I know some of the Raider faithful, they’ll probably be a little sad. It’s the last time, right?’’ Carr said, via USA Today. “But it’s out of our control. It is what it is. I’m juiced. I’m going to be amped up, so I’ll have to calm down so I don’t throw it out of bounds to the 20th row. Hopefully we win the game and I can give somebody the ball. That’d be fun.’’

Although the Raiders have struggled at times to fill the Coliseum, a full house is expected on Sunday, and ticket prices on the secondary market range from $140 to $500. The Raiders and Jaguars are not good teams, but this is a very big game in Oakland.

13 responses to “Raiders say farewell to Oakland on Sunday

  2. As a Pat’s fan living in the bay area, the Raiders have an awesome fan base here. Watch this game and the fans in the stands – it is going to be rockin’!

    These fans have the best get ups in the league. Just watch next season in Vegas – many of the same Oakland fans will be there with the same masks and spiked shoulder pads.

    Vegas fans, take notes. You have a big legacy to live up to.

  4. BORN AND RAISED IN THE BAY AREA AND THIS FAN BASE SUCKS ,CANNOT SELL OUT ANY GAME,,,,WE DONT WANT THIS TRADER FRANCHISE HERE SO GO AWAY,,,,,THIS IS NINERS COUNTRY

  9. I grew up in the Bay Area was a Raiders fan before the dumped us the first time.

    I never saw a fan base so mistreated. They are gonna be dumped by the Raiders a second time.

    And if you don’t much about Oakland the Raiders are all this city has.

  12. So let me get this straight: they are moving from one place that’s become saturated with people with enough disposable income to routinely make other entertainment choices to the place that has even more alternative entertainment choices?

  13. twmp420 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 5:04 pm
    I grew up in the Bay Area was a Raiders fan before the dumped us the first time.

    I never saw a fan base so mistreated. They are gonna be dumped by the Raiders a second time.
    ————————————————-
    Imagine being in the most run down stadium in the NFL. You are also the only NFL team that shares a field with a baseball team. This means the field of play is crap for football, unless you like dirt and a pitcher’s mound. You complain to the city of Oakland about it. They decide to build the baseball team a new stadium and then raise your lease amount. I’d move to!

