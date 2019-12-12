Report: Jaguars QB coach Scott Milanovich to be Edmonton Eskimos head coach

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich is reportedly moving 2,500 miles northwest.

Milanovich has agreed to become the next head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League, according to TSN.

It’s unclear whether Milanovich will start the job immediately or finish the season in Jacksonville.

This is Milanovich’s second CFL head coaching job. He previously won the Grey Cup as head coach of the Toronto Argonauts in 2012. He also has several years of experience as a quarterbacks coach. Milanovich had a brief NFL career as a backup quarterback for the Buccaneers and also played in the CFL, XFL, NFL Europe and Arena Football.