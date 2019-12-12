Saints sign T.Y. McGill

Getty Images

Due to season-ending injuries to defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, the Saints have brought in a couple of new defensive linemen ahead of Monday’s game against the Colts.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle T.Y. McGill on Thursday. They also confirmed the previously reported signing of defensive end Noah Spence.

McGill had two tackles in three games for the Chargers earlier this season. He was released late last month when the team brought safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips back from injures reserve.

McGill also played four games for the Chargers and two games for the Eagles in 2018. He saw regular season time with the Colts and Browns over his first three NFL seasons. He has 25 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumbles over the course of his 37 career games.