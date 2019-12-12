Tom Brady challenges Lamar Jackson to race . . . sort of

Getty Images

Not long after Lamar Jackson set the NFL record for single-season rushing yards for a quarterback Thursday night, Tom Brady challenged the Ravens quarterback to a race. Sort of.

“Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV?” Brady tweeted.

Jackson has seven carries for 70 yards so far tonight and, for the season, has topped the 1,039 rushing yards Michael Vick had in 2006.

For his career, Brady has 600 carries for 1,035 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Jackson is closing in on 1,800 career rushing yards, having run for 695 yards on 147 carries last season. He has 12 career rushing touchdowns.