Tony Pollard, Jeff Heath return to being full participants

The Cowboys look like they will have starting safety Jeff Heath and backup running back Tony Pollard on Sunday against the Rams.

Both were full participants in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday.

Heath missed last week’s loss to the Bears with injuries to both shoulders. Pollard sat out the game after injuring his ankle in practice two days before the game.

Those were the only changes to the team’s injury report.

Linebacker Sean Lee remained out with pectoral and thigh injuries. He has started the past three games at weakside linebacker in place of Leighton Vander Esch, who remains out with a neck injury.