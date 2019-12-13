49ers rule out six for Falcons game

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 13, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers aren’t going to have a hard time turning in inactives on Sunday, as they’ve already ruled six players out for their game against the Falcons.

Some of those are long-term, as nose tackle D.J. Jones could be out for the year with an ankle injury, and defensive end Dee Ford is expected to miss four weeks with his hamstring issue.

Also out this week are cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (rib), cornerback K’Waun Williams (concussion),  and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow).

The 49ers have been hit by a ton of injuries lately, as they try to hang onto their one-game lead for the NFC West lead.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “49ers rule out six for Falcons game

  1. I happened to be watching the Niners game last week when Sherman got hurt. He limped to the sideline for a play, and then tried to limp back onto the field as if he was going to cover someone while limping badly.
    That was pure theater. He knew darn well no one was going to stand there and let him back onto the field as badly as he was limping.
    Sherman does some nice things for people off the field, but there’s still a big part of him that’s phony as a $3 dollar bill.

  2. “Sherman does some nice things for people off the field,…”
    =================

    He does? Show me the video.

  3. Lately? It’s been the last 2 years they’ve been getting pummeled by injuries. Multiple started have hit the IR this year including Trent Taylor, Jerrick McKinnon, Marquise Goodwin, Weston Richburg, and Kwon Alexander. That’s 25% of their starting roster. Not to mention their D-Linemen, who are rotational, of which they’ve lost 4 to IR.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!