Adam Gase, Sam Darnold downplay sideline exchange

Posted by Charean Williams on December 13, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Getty Images

Sam Darnold and Adam Gase were caught by TV cameras in an animated sideline exchange Thursday night. The video has gone viral on social media.

Not surprisingly, the Jets quarterback and his coach both downplayed the incident as merely a moment frustration.

“We were both in the same mind frame where somebody didn’t execute their job, and basically I was bitching about that, and he was doing the same thing,” Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

With four minutes remaining in the 42-21 loss to the Ravens, Darnold threw a fourth-down incompletion. Gase met Darnold as he walked off the field. Darnold listened for a few seconds before turning to walk away.

“We were not in a disagreement at all,” Darnold said. “It was just me being . . . you know, I think just frustrated on the circumstances and what was going on in the game at the time.”

It appeared Darnold said something over his shoulder as backup quarterback David Fales‘ eyes got wide.

“David always has that weird look on his face,” Darnold said.

Darnold returned to Gase, had another say and waved his hand as if to dismiss Gase’s response.

“For me, it was just where we were in the game, especially not executing, especially on fourth down, a key down,” Darnold said. “I was just frustrated about the circumstances. It wasn’t anything more than that. We were just having a conversation about not executing the way we’re supposed to, and that was really it.”

It is the first sign of possible trouble in the relationship, which was supposed to help Darnold become the franchise quarterback the Jets drafted him to be. Darnold’s 84.3 passer rating ranks 27th in the NFL, and he has 14 turnovers.

“I look at all the little tiny details that nobody can see or really knows about. That’s what makes me feel really confident that he’s going to be a really good player,” Gase said.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Adam Gase, Sam Darnold downplay sideline exchange

  2. Honestly surprised Gase was hired so quickly after the great job he did in Miami. (insert gigantic eyeroll)

  3. “It is the first sign of possible trouble in the relationship”

    No, it isn’t. This is more manufactured nonsense like the ODB wants out of Cleveland narrative. Tone down the histrionics.

  5. Ok, watch the video before passing judgement. And pay no attention to Ache man, acting and talking like he had ears there to hear what was said. One of the biggest know-it alls in the FOX world.

    Not knowin what was said, it looks like a big nothing. 2 men talking about what happened. The media making a mountain out of thin air.

  6. It was about Daniel brown missing the block on the rusher that got through to cause the incompletion. They both where pissed at the fourth string tight end who missed his assignment. Really nothing at all just a normal sideline. Stop trying to make stories out of nothing even the New York media let this one go and they are thirsty

  8. And if you really care Manish Mehta who I don’t like has the video of the play on his twitter and this happened right after it. So get the facts and don’t try to create a story we got enough problems

  10. No one should be surprised at this. What did Gase do in Miami? You only have to see how Tannerhill is playing now he’s away from Gase. Suppose to be a QB guru, what a joke. Gase is not a Head Coach.

  11. Sideline skirmish or not, Gase is a complete fraud and will not make it to the end of his next season as HC of the Jets.
    He got the 1st HC gig from being with Manning and Cutler (when Cutler had his best season ever)
    Gase got all the credit off the performances of those 2 players and that got him his 1st HC chance in Miami. He tore that team apart with his arrogant style and the rest is history for all of us to see for ourselves.

  12. Darnold was calling Gase a genius.
    Sept he didn’t mean genius.
    He meant the opposite.

    Expect him to be released.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!