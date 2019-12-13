Adam Gase, Sam Darnold downplay sideline exchange

Getty Images

Sam Darnold and Adam Gase were caught by TV cameras in an animated sideline exchange Thursday night. The video has gone viral on social media.

Not surprisingly, the Jets quarterback and his coach both downplayed the incident as merely a moment frustration.

“We were both in the same mind frame where somebody didn’t execute their job, and basically I was bitching about that, and he was doing the same thing,” Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

With four minutes remaining in the 42-21 loss to the Ravens, Darnold threw a fourth-down incompletion. Gase met Darnold as he walked off the field. Darnold listened for a few seconds before turning to walk away.

“We were not in a disagreement at all,” Darnold said. “It was just me being . . . you know, I think just frustrated on the circumstances and what was going on in the game at the time.”

It appeared Darnold said something over his shoulder as backup quarterback David Fales‘ eyes got wide.

“David always has that weird look on his face,” Darnold said.

Darnold returned to Gase, had another say and waved his hand as if to dismiss Gase’s response.

“For me, it was just where we were in the game, especially not executing, especially on fourth down, a key down,” Darnold said. “I was just frustrated about the circumstances. It wasn’t anything more than that. We were just having a conversation about not executing the way we’re supposed to, and that was really it.”

It is the first sign of possible trouble in the relationship, which was supposed to help Darnold become the franchise quarterback the Jets drafted him to be. Darnold’s 84.3 passer rating ranks 27th in the NFL, and he has 14 turnovers.

“I look at all the little tiny details that nobody can see or really knows about. That’s what makes me feel really confident that he’s going to be a really good player,” Gase said.