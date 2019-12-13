Adam Thielen off Vikings injury report, Xavier Rhodes questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The signs pointed toward Adam Thielen returning to the Vikings lineup throughout the week and nothing changed on Friday.

Thielen was not given an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, which means he’s set to play this weekend. Thielen has been sidelined for the last four games by a hamstring injury that he first suffered in Week Seven and aggravated in a brief return to action in Week Nine.

His return to the lineup may not guarantee the Vikings a full receiving corps. Bisi Johnson has been listed as questionable with a quad injury that popped up on Thursday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is also listed as questionable. He hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Safety Jayron Kearse (toe) and running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) have been ruled out.