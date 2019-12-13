Alshon Jeffery to have Lisfranc surgery

Getty Images

The Eagles have already put wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve, but coach Doug Pederson confirmed Friday how serious the foot injury was.

Pederson told reporters that Jeffery will have surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury.

Pederson said it was too soon to know when he might return.

Jeffery finished an injury plagued year with 43 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns.

He’ll also turn 30 in February, and the Eagles’ recent struggles keeping wide receivers on the field points to a significant offseason need at the position. His contract makes it clear he’ll be a part of the mix, but they certainly need to add there.