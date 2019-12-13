Bucs list Jameis Winston as questionable, though he’s expected to play

Getty Images

The Buccaneers expect Jameis Winston to play, with Bruce Arians telling reporters Friday morning that the quarterback is “ready to go.”

But the team lists Winston as questionable with right thumb and knee injuries.

Winston didn’t throw on Wednesday, threw tennis balls on Thursday and had a full practice Friday.

The Bucs ruled out receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), nose tackle Beau Allen (ankle) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (hamstring).

They list left tackle Donovan Smith (ankle/knee) as doubtful. Smith missed practice all week.

Offensive guard Alex Cappa (elbow) had a full practice Friday but is questionable.